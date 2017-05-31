BRIEF-Tata Steel sells 83.54 mln shares of Tata Motors to Tata Sons
* Sold 83.54 million shares of Tata Motors to Tata Sons at 452.80 rupees per share (excluding brokerage and STT) Source text: http://bit.ly/2rYWBbB Further company coverage:
May 31 ACTIC GROUP AB
* CFO LEAVES ACTIC GROUP
* GUSTAV VADENBRING, HAS DECIDED TO LEAVE AFTER FIVE YEARS AS CFO FOR ACTIC GROUP.
* VADENBRING REMAINS IN HIS CURRENT POSITION AS CFO UNTIL LEAVING COMPANY DURING AUTUMN 2017
* PROCESS FOR RECRUITING HIS SUCCESSOR BEGINS IMMEDIATELY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it plans to invest up to 2.0 billion yuan ($292.47 million) in new energy related business