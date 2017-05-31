May 31 ACTIC GROUP AB

* CFO LEAVES ACTIC GROUP

* ‍GUSTAV VADENBRING, HAS DECIDED TO LEAVE AFTER FIVE YEARS AS CFO FOR ACTIC GROUP.​

* VADENBRING REMAINS IN HIS CURRENT POSITION AS CFO UNTIL LEAVING COMPANY DURING AUTUMN 2017

* PROCESS FOR RECRUITING HIS SUCCESSOR BEGINS IMMEDIATELY