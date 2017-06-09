BRIEF-Evolent Health announces pricing of secondary public offering of class A common stock
* Evolent Health Inc announces pricing of secondary public offering of class a common stock
June 9 Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Actinium Pharmaceuticals announces appointment of Sandesh Seth as chief executive officer
* Says Sergio Traversa resigned from the board
* Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc - Seth will continue his role as chairman that commenced in October of 2013
* Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc - Independent Director Ajit Shetty appointed to company's corporate governance, audit and compensation committees
* Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc- Steve O'Loughlin has been appointed principal financial and accounting officer as of May 15, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SEACOR Marine announces “stalking horse” bid to form joint venture with montco offshore, inc.