June 15 Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Actinium Pharmaceuticals announces appointment of Nitya Ray, Ph.D. as executive vice-president, head of product development, manufacturing and supply chain and other key hires in its product development and manufacturing teams

* Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc - also announced recent hiring of Ramesh Kashi and Vimal Patel to enable expansion of operations