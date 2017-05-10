BRIEF-Shanta Gold to acquire Helio
* Shanta to acquire all of issued and outstanding common shares of Helio Resource
May 10 Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc:
* Files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing
* Actinium pharmaceuticals says delaying 10-q filing because company needs additional time to complete its disclosure for such period Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2pAjNI5] Further company coverage: (Reporting by Debanjan Bose)
* Shanta to acquire all of issued and outstanding common shares of Helio Resource
ZURICH, June 20 Nestle said on Tuesday it has acquired a minority stake in U.S. group Freshly, a provider of direct-to-consumer freshly prepared meals, its latest step to improve the health profile of its sprawling portfolio.