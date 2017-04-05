UPDATE 1-Iranian film "A Man of Integrity" wins 'Certain Regard' competition at Cannes
* "I love Iran but ... sometimes it hits me," he says (Adds reaction, background)
April 5 Action SA:
* March prelim. turnover at 162 million zlotys ($40.70 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9800 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* "I love Iran but ... sometimes it hits me," he says (Adds reaction, background)
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)