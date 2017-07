July 6 (Reuters) - ACTIPLAY SA:

* Demands and Receives Opening of Safeguard Procedure of Parent Company from Tribunal De Commerce De Bordeaux Following Bad h1 2017 Performance

* h1 Revenue Estimated Down More Than 35% Compared to Last Year

* Observation Period Opened for h2 2017

* CO DEMANDED RESTORATION OF TRADING OF ITS SHARES FROM EURONEXT AS OF JULY 10 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)