UPDATE 6-Trump reaches out to lawmakers on healthcare as another says 'no'
* Trump: "I think we're going to get there" (Adds report of ad campaign against Senator Heller)
June 19 Active Biotech Ab
* the Board has appointed the company's current CSO Helén Tuvesson as new CEO of Active Biotech AB
* Tuvesson will take up the position on July 1
* Tomas Leanderson, CEO since 2008, will be at the company's disposal during a transitional period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)
* Trump: "I think we're going to get there" (Adds report of ad campaign against Senator Heller)
* Police fear death toll could rise above 79 (Updates number of people affected, adds political reaction)