WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
Feb 16 Active Biotech Ab:
* Q4 net sales SEK 7.1 million versus SEK 5.0 million year ago
* Q4 operating loss SEK 13.5 million versus SEK 28.2 million year ago
* Says operations are progressing according to plan pending the Phase 3 results for laquinimod in the first half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.