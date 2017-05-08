BRIEF-Evotec announces strategic investment in Facio Therapies
* Announces strategic investment in Facio Therapies to support development of novel FSHD therapy
STOCKHOLM May 8 Active Biotech:
* Teva and Active Biotech today announced results from the CONCERTO trial in patients with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS)
* Says primary endpoint in CONCERTO -- the evaluation of laquinimod versus placebo to evaluate the time to Confirmed Disability Progression (CDP) after at least 3 months - was not met (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
* Announces strategic investment in Facio Therapies to support development of novel FSHD therapy
* Says Zydus gets final approval from USFDA for diflunisal tablets