BRIEF-Shijiazhuang Kelin Electric plans to invest 160 mln yuan to buy property assets
* Says it plans to invest 160 million yuan ($23.40 million) to buy property assets
May 25 Activia Properties Inc
* Says it plans to issue unsecured bonds worth 50 billion yen in total, from June 1 to May 31, 2018
* Proceeds will be used for acquisition funding, loan repayment and operating fund
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/1r83nT
MADRID, June 23 The deputy governor of the Bank of Spain on Friday said it suspected Banco Popular did not present all the collateral it had available in order to obtain liquidity and avoid being resolved by European authorities and sold for one euro.