A year after Brexit vote, European and UK shares diverge
* Financials, energy stocks fall (Adds detail and quotes, updates prices)
May 30 Activision Blizzard Inc
* Activision Blizzard extends exchange offer with respect to certain of its senior notes
* Extended until June 1, 2017, aggregate principal amount of up to $650,000,000 of its 2.300% senior notes due 2021
* Extended until June 1, 2017, aggregate principal amount of up to $850,000,000 of its 3.400% senior notes due 2026 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ATVI.O
* Financials, energy stocks fall (Adds detail and quotes, updates prices)
WASHINGTON/MOSCOW, June 23 Western technology companies, including Cisco, IBM and SAP , are acceding to demands by Moscow for access to closely guarded product security secrets, at a time when Russia has been accused of a growing number of cyber attacks on the West, a Reuters investigation has found.