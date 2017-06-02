UPDATE 4-North Korea tests rocket engine, possibly for ICBM - U.S. officials
* S.Korea's Moon says engagement must be backed by strong defense
June 1 Activision Blizzard Inc
* Activision Blizzard extends exchange offer with respect to certain of its senior notes
* Has extended until June 5, 2017 at 5:00 p.m., New York City time expiration date of its exchange offer
* Has extended until June 5 expiration date of exchange offer for aggregate principal amount of up to $650 million of 2.3% senior notes due 2021
* Has extended until June 5 expiration date of exchange offer for aggregate principal amount of up to $850 million of 3.4% senior notes due 2026 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* S.Korea's Moon says engagement must be backed by strong defense
LONDON, June 23 World stocks were poised to eke out slim gains for the week on Friday as a tentative recovery in oil prices spurred investors to hunt for bargains in the beaten-down energy sector and helped commodity-related currencies gain against the dollar.