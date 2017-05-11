May 11 Activision Blizzard Inc:

* Activision Blizzard - on May 9, board appointed Collister Johnson as its president and chief operating officer, effective June 26, 2017 - SEC filing

* Activision Blizzard Inc - Johnson will assume title and duties of Thomas Tippl, company's current chief operating officer

* Activision Blizzard Inc - Thomas Tippl entered into an employment agreement with company to serve as a vice chairman of company

* Activision Blizzard Inc - on May 9, 2017, company's board of directors appointed Spencer Neumann as its chief financial officer, effective May 30, 2017

* Activision Blizzard Inc - Neumann will assume title and duties of Dennis Durkin, company's current chief financial officer

* Activision Blizzard Inc - Dennis Durkin entered into an employment agreement with company to serve as chief corporate officer of company

* Activision Blizzard Inc - Neumann will initially be granted equity awards having a target value at grant of $14 million

* Activision Blizzard Inc - Johnson will initially be granted equity awards having a target value at grant of $15 million