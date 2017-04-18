April 18 Euro Disney/CIAM:
* CIAM says 2 euros per share buyout offer for Euro Disney's
minority shareholders is not fair
* CIAM says thinks minimum acceptable price is 2.50
euros/share
* Walt Disney is in process of taking full control
of debt-ridden Paris theme park operator Euro Disney
* Walt Disney has said it would support a recapitalisation
of up to 1.5 billion euros, helping cut debt and improve Euro
Disney's financial position.
* Minority shareholders will be offered 2 euros a share to
sell their stake to Walt Disney - a 67 percent premium to Euro
Disney's share price on Feb 9, which was the day before the
offer was announced.
* Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal also involved
in Walt Disney's plans to take full control of Euro Disney