March 9 AcuityAds Holdings Inc:

* AcuityAds announces intent to acquire analytics-led video advertising leader, Visible Measures Corporation and announces a CDN $7.5 million bought-deal private placement co-led by Paradigm Capital and Haywood Securities

* Acquisition of Visible Measures is an all-cash transaction valued at USD $10 million

* Boards of each of AcuityAds and Visible Measures have unanimously voted in favor of transaction

* In order to finance a portion of acquisition of Visible Measures, AcuityAds has entered into an agreement with underwriters

* The underwriters have agreed to purchase 2.2 million common shares of AcuityAds, at a price of $3.40 per share