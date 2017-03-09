March 9 AcuityAds Holdings Inc:
* AcuityAds announces intent to acquire analytics-led video
advertising leader, Visible Measures Corporation and announces a
CDN $7.5 million bought-deal private placement co-led by
Paradigm Capital and Haywood Securities
* Acquisition of Visible Measures is an all-cash transaction
valued at USD $10 million
* Boards of each of AcuityAds and Visible Measures have
unanimously voted in favor of transaction
* In order to finance a portion of acquisition of Visible
Measures, AcuityAds has entered into an agreement with
underwriters
* The underwriters have agreed to purchase 2.2 million
common shares of AcuityAds, at a price of $3.40 per share
