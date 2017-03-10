March 10 AcuityAds Holdings Inc :

* AcuityAds announces increase to the previously announced offering to $10.2 million and secondary offering of 1.0 million shares

* Increased size of previously announced bought deal private placement offering to 3 million shares for CDN$3.40 per share

* Intends to use net proceeds of offering to fund portion of purchase price for previously announced acquisition of Visible Measures Corp