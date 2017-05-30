BRIEF-AB Science presents supportive data from its phase 3 study in severe systemic mastocytosis
PRESENTS SUPPORTIVE DATA FROM ITS PHASE 3 STUDY IN SEVERE SYSTEMIC MASTOCYTOSIS
May 30 Ad Me Tech Co Ltd
Says it completed issue of new shares via private placement and raised about 10.0 million yen in total, on May 30
* The pervious plan was disclosed on May 10
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/wSKgVu

BERLIN, June 22 Germany's federal supreme court said on Thursday it had rejected a woman's claim for certification agency TÜV Rheinland to pay compensation for approving faulty breast implants produced by manufacturer PIP until its 2010 closure.