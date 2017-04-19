April 19 Ad Pepper Media International NV :

* Concluded first three months of financial year with new record sales of 16.367 million euros ($17.55 million), corresponding to growth of 13.5 percent (Q1 2016: 14.418 million euros)

* Still expects to achieve consolidated EBITDA in a range of 1.0 million euros to 1.5 million euros in 2017 financial year as a whole

* Q1 group EBITDA came to -246 thousand euros (Q1 2016: 519 thousand euros)