March 20 Ad Pepper Media International NV :

* Outlook Q1 and fy 2017 - dr. Jens Körner appointed as new CEO and sole member of management board

* For financial year as a whole, we expect group to generate sales of at least 65.0 million euros ($70.02 million)and EBITDA between 1.0 mln euros and 1.5 mln euros

* FY record sales of 61,164 thousand euros (2015: 56,009 thousand euros) and EBITDA of 1,748 thousand euros in past financial year (2015: 539 thousand euros)

* Anticipate Q1 sales of around 16.0 mln euros (Q1 2016: eur 14.4m) with a gross profit of around 4.0 mln euros (q1 2016: eur 3.8m) and negative ebitda of around -0.3 mln euros (q1 2016: 0.5 mln euros)

* Jens Körner will succeed Ulrike Handel with immediate effect

* Management board will thus reduce from two members previously to one member.