BRIEF-Spero Global issues 30th series convertible bonds worth 7 bln won
* Says it completed issuance of 30th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds worth 7 billion won
Feb 16 Adacel Technologies Ltd
* confirms fy2017 earnings guidance and orders update
* Dividends for 2017 financial year will be at least equivalent to those declared during 2016
* It is anticipated that profit before tax will be in range of a$4.0-4.3 million compared to a$6.3 million for h1 2016
* confirm its earnings guidance for 2017 financial year with profit before tax anticipated to be more than 10% higher than 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it signed a 2.93 billion won contract with Amkor TechnoIogy korea Inc to provide semiconductor manufacturing equipment