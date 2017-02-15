Feb 16 Adacel Technologies Ltd

* confirms fy2017 earnings guidance and orders update

* Dividends for 2017 financial year will be at least equivalent to those declared during 2016

* It is anticipated that profit before tax will be in range of a$4.0-4.3 million compared to a$6.3 million for h1 2016

* confirm its earnings guidance for 2017 financial year with profit before tax anticipated to be more than 10% higher than 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: