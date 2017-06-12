BRIEF-HotApp International names new CEO
* Says appointed Lum Kan Fai as the company’s CEO Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rHvg9z) Further company coverage:
June 12 Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Adamas announces publication of ADS-5102 phase 3 EASE LID clinical trial in JAMA Neurology
* Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc - new drug application for ADS-5102 currently under FDA review with August 24, 2017 PDUFA date Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says appointed Lum Kan Fai as the company’s CEO Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rHvg9z) Further company coverage:
* Deutsche Bank files for debt shelf of upto $12 billion - SEC filing Source text : (http://bit.ly/2svrWBs) Further company coverage: