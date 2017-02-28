REFILE-UPDATE 2-Russia squares up to Boeing, Airbus with maiden jet flight
* Unannounced, Russia stages test flight of new passenger plane
Feb 28 Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Adamas Pharmaceuticals-updated analysis demonstrates safety and tolerability of ads-5102 and reduction in lid and off time symptoms for up to 64 weeks
* Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc - results also confirm that effect of ADS-5102 on lid and off time is maintained Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Unannounced, Russia stages test flight of new passenger plane
* But Heathrow says expects BA flight delays and cancellations