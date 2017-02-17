BRIEF-Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
* Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
Feb 17 Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc:
* Adamas to present new ADS-5102 data from phase 2 trial in walking impairment associated with multiple sclerosis at actrims forum 2017
* Adamas Pharmaceuticals- in study, patients on ads-5102 showed approximate 17 percent placebo-adjusted improvement in walking speed in timed 25 foot walk test
* Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc - in study, patients on ADS-5102 showed approximate three second placebo-adjusted improvement in timed up and go (TUG) test
* Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc - ADS-5102 was generally well tolerated
* Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc - five ADS-5102 patients and no placebo patients discontinued treatment due to AES
* Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc - most frequent adverse events (AES) reported in ads-5102 treatment group were dry mouth, constipation and insomnia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 29 Euro zone shares fell slightly on Monday, pulling back further from their highest point in almost two years, dragged lower by financials and as holidays in major markets such as the UK and the United States kept investors away.