BRIEF-Garmin to appeal ITC initial determination
* Garmin disagrees with initial determination and will seek review by ITC, which is expected to issue a final determination in August 2017.
April 21 Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp
* Adamis Pharmaceuticals announces pricing of public offering of common stock
* Says public offering of 4.29 million common shares priced at $3.50per share
* Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp - Offering is expected to close on April 26, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Garmin disagrees with initial determination and will seek review by ITC, which is expected to issue a final determination in August 2017.
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)