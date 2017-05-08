BRIEF-Argenx receives 2nd preclinical milestone payment in Leo Pharma collaboration
* REG-ARGENX RECEIVES SECOND PRECLINICAL MILESTONE PAYMENT IN COLLABORATION WITH LEO PHARMA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 8 Adams Resources & Energy Inc:
* Q1 loss per share $0.20
* Q1 revenue $303.1 million versus $250.5 million
* Adams resources & energy inc says its unit gulfmark energy, inc., marketed approximately 66,360 barrels of oil per day during q1 of 2017 Source text (bit.ly/2poEgyD) Further company coverage:
ZURICH, June 20 Nestle said on Tuesday it has acquired a minority stake in U.S. group Freshly, a provider of direct-to-consumer freshly prepared meals, its latest step to improve the health profile of its sprawling portfolio.