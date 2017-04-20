BRIEF-Jason adjournment of hearing for bankruptcy applications against certain directors
* Bankruptcy applications against sim Choon Joo, Jason Sim Chon Ang, were heard by High Court Of Republic Of Singapore
April 20 Adams Resources & Energy Inc:
* Adams Resources announces the conclusion of strategic alternatives related to its exploration and production subsidiary
* Company does not expect Chapter 11 filing by its subsidiary to have material adverse impact on any of core businesses
* Says AREC has retained Oil and Gas Asset Clearinghouse, LLC to advise it with respect to sale process
* Plans to direct its attention to its core businesses or other business development initiatives
* Company continues to have no debt and held approximately $87 million in cash at end of fiscal year ended December 31, 2016
* AREC plans to file voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 of Bankruptcy Code
* Co plans to conduct a sale process Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT VOLUNTARY INSOLVENCY PROCEEDING OF SNIACE, CELLTECH AND VISCOCEL WAS CLASSIFIED "FORTUITOUS" BY THE INSOLVENCY ADMINISTRATION