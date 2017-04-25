April 25 Adani Port And Special Economic Zone Ltd

* Says Adani Ports form JV with France's CMA CGM to operate container terminal at Mundra port.'

* Says APSEZ and CMA CGM to jointly operate container terminal 4 at Mundra port for 15 years

* Says partnership has an option to extend the contract twice for 10 more years

* Says new terminal will have an annual capacity of 1.3 million TEUs