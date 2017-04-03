April 3 Adani Port and Special Economic Zone Ltd

* APSEZ will soon start operating new container handling facility it has built at Kamarajar port near Chennai. Source text - (Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ), India’s biggest private port operating firm, will begin a feasibility study on building a greenfield multi-purpose port mainly for handling containers at Carey Island in Malaysia’s Selangor state, about 50 kms southwest of capital Kuala Lumpur. The feasibility on developing a mega container handling port project on Carey Island as an extension of the existing Port Klang has been flagged off with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between APSEZ and MMC Port Holdings Sdn Bhd, a wholly-owned unit of MMC Corporation Berhad (MMC), one of Malaysia’s top utilities and infrastructure group with diversified businesses ranging from ports and logistics, energy and utilities and engineering and construction. “Malaysia is very strategic to APSEZ global strategy and with straits of Malacca being a global shipping route it helps us to drive our global transhipment strategy further. With Vizhinjam port on one side Carey Island port on the other we will be able to give transhipment solutions to global shipping lines. Malaysia with its supportive, transparent and proactive government policies makes it ideal destination for investment. MMC and Sime Darby are valued partners and with their involvement in these projects strengthens the case even more to make both these projects successful.” said Mr. Karan Adani, CEO - APSEZ Simultaneously, MMC Port Holdings, Sime Darby Property Berhad and APSEZ have signed a separate MOU to study the feasibility of developing an integrated maritime city on Carey Island to support the planned new port. The MOU was signed by MMC Port Director Dato' Sri Che Khalib Mohamad Noh, Sime Darby Property Managing Director Dato’ Jauhari Hamidi and APSEZ’s President of Business Development Capt. Sandeep Mehta. Apart from developing and running India’s biggest private port located at Mundra in the north-western state of Gujarat, APSEZ also is the country’s biggest container handler outside state control. The firm operates container handling facilities at its flagship Mundra Port as well as in Hazira Port, both in Gujarat on India’s western coast and at Kattupalli near Chennai in Tamil Nadu on the eastern coast. APSEZ will soon start operating a new container handling facility it has built at Kamarajar Port at Ennore near Chennai. The firm is also building a mega container transhipment port at Vizhinjam on India’s southern tip located in Kerala’s capital Thiruvananthapuram.) Further company coverage: