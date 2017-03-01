GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia steady on firmer Wall Street, pound nurses losses
March 1 Adani Power Ltd:
* Says a 330 MW unit at Adani Power Limited's Mundra plant runs continuously for 600 days
This is to inform that a 330 MW unit at Adani Power Limited’s Mundra plant creates a new national record by running continuously for 600 days. Please find attached a copy of the Press Release in this regard being sent to the media.
SYDNEY, May 27 Adani Enterprises will get no exemption or discounted rates on royalties it has to pay to develop its Carmichael coal mine project in Australia, Queensland state Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said on Saturday.