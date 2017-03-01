March 1 Adani Power Ltd:

* Says a 330 MW unit at Adani Power Limited's Mundra plant runs continuously for 600 days

This is to inform that a 330 MW unit at Adani Power Limited’s Mundra plant creates a new national record by running continuously for 600 days. Please find attached a copy of the Press Release in this regard being sent to the media.

