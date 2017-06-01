US STOCKS-Wall St rises on oil rebound, gains in healthcare stocks
* Indexes up: Dow 0.11 pct, S&P 0.15 pct, Nasdaq 0.24 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
June 1 Adani Power Ltd:
* Adani Power says board to consider slump sale of its Mundra Power generating business undertaking to its unit Adani Power (Mundra) Limited
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* Indexes up: Dow 0.11 pct, S&P 0.15 pct, Nasdaq 0.24 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.12 pct, S&P 0.21 pct, Nasdaq 0.33 pct (Updates to early afternoon)