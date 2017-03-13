March 13 Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc
* Adaptimmune reports fourth quarter and full year 2016
financial results
* Q4 revenue $8.5 million versus $4.0 million
* Q4 revenue view $3.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc - revenue for three months
ended December 31, 2016 was $8.5 million compared to $4.0
million in same quarter of prior year
* Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc - as of december 31, 2016,
adaptimmune had a total liquidity position of $181.5 million
* Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc qtrly loss per share $0.04
* Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc - company believes that this
balance will fund operations through mid-year 2018
