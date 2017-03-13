March 13 AdCapital AG:

* Impact on consolidated net profit for the year 2016 due to depreciation and ongoing losses on the participation of the ew hof group in the amount of 4.05 million euros ($4.32 million)

* Expects FY 2016 group EBIT of 0.4 million euros