BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
April 17 Adcare Health Systems Inc-
* Adcare Health Systems - special committee completed internal investigation related to inaccurate representation of educational credentials of ceo
* Says special committee concluded mcbride intentionally misrepresented his educational credentials to board
* Adcare Health Systems says board terminated mcbride's employment with company as its chief executive officer for cause , effective immediately
* Says board also appointed Allan Rimland, company's president and cfo, to also serve as company's ceo Source text: (bit.ly/2oiQgSi) Further company coverage:
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: