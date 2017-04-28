April 28 Adcorp Australia Ltd
* Adcorp commences legal proceedings against Dentsu Mitchell
* Has lodged a statement of claim in supreme court of New
South Wales against Dentsu Mitchell Media Australia
* Adcorp also claims payment for unpaid invoices in context
of provision of the services
* Adcorp is seeking damages arising from termination of
services that adcorp was providing to Dentsu Mitchell
* Services in context of Dentsu Mitchell's role as principal
contractor under Australian government's master media agency
contract
