March 9 Addchance Holdings Ltd

* Debt Restructuring Deed

* Co, borrower subsidiaries, assignee, banks, paying agent and security agent have entered into debt restructuring deed

* Consideration shall be an amount equal to effective date amount, which will be reduced to hkd380 million

* Assignee is Champion Forever Group, borrower subsidiaries are Addchance, Chinakey and Sky Emperor International