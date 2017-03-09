Saudi to impose tobacco, sugary drinks tax on June 10
DUBAI, May 28 Saudi Arabia will impose a special tax on tobacco and sugary drinks on June 10, as part of a series of steps towards closing a budget deficit caused by low oil prices.
March 9 Addchance Holdings Ltd
* Debt Restructuring Deed
* Co, borrower subsidiaries, assignee, banks, paying agent and security agent have entered into debt restructuring deed
* Consideration shall be an amount equal to effective date amount, which will be reduced to hkd380 million
* Assignee is Champion Forever Group, borrower subsidiaries are Addchance, Chinakey and Sky Emperor International Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
LOS ANGELES, May 28(Variety.com) - Disney's "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales" is sailing into first place at the domestic box office this weekend, but the story the numbers dictate is not one of swashbuckling heroics.