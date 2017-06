May 31 ADDERACARE AB

* ADDERACARE ACQUIRES 100 PERCENT OF SHARES IN ERIMED GROUP AND CARRIES OUT A DIRECTED NEW ISSUE

* ADDERACARE ACQUIRES ERIMED AT AN AGREED COMPANY VALUE OF ABOUT SEK 39 MILLION

* WILL ISSUE TOTAL OF 1,385,794 NEW SHARES IN DIRECTED NEW ISSUE AT SEK 14.36PER SHARE

* PRELIMINARY PURCHASE PRICE AT APPROXIMATELY SEK 43 MILLION

* ACQUISITION IS CARRIED OUT PARTLY THROUGH A BANK LOAN OF ABOUT SEK 20 MILLION AND PARTLY THROUGH A DIRECTED NEW ISSUE OF ABOUT SEK 20 MILLION