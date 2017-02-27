BRIEF-Takara Bio starts first test of Phase II clinical trial of HF10
* Says it started first test of Phase II clinical trial of HF10, which will be used for treatment in patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma, on May 26
Feb 27 Adderacare AB:
* Q4 net sales 28.0 million Swedish crowns ($3.1 million)versus 24.1 million crowns year ago
* Q4 EBITDA 3.5 million crowns versus 3.1 million crowns year ago
($1 = 9.0144 Swedish crowns)
* Says it will apply International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as the new accounting method, to replace the current Japan-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles