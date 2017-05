Feb 28 Addex Therapeutics Ltd:

* Raises 3.0 million Swiss francs ($2.98 million) through private placement of treasury shares and extends cash runway through 2018

* It has raised gross proceeds of 3.0 million Swiss francs through a private placement in which 1.5 million treasury shares were placed at 2 francs per share

* Addex completed 2016 with cash and cash equivalents of 1.4 million Swiss francs (2015: 2.6 million Swiss francs) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0065 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)