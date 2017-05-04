BRIEF-Novacyt completes 3 million euro fundraising
* WE ARE CONFIDENT OF DELIVERING OUR FIRST CE-MARK CLINICAL DIAGNOSTICS ASSAY ON TIME
May 4 Addex Therapeutics Ltd
* Addex ADX71441 preclinical results for treatment of alcohol use disorder published in journal of psychopharmacology
* Data indicated that ADX71441 may be beneficial in treating alcohol use disorder in humans
* expect to initiate a phase i study for ADX71441 as a potential treatment for alcohol and cocaine addiction in Q3 of this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* ISRAELI COURT TO APPROVE SHL'S CLAIM IN CONNECTION WITH BREACH OF MERGER AGREEMENT