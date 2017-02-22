Feb 22 AddLife AB:

* Acquires Norwegian Hepro Group - three companies providing home care products and welfare technology

* Ownership will come effective on March 1

* Acquisition is expected to have marginally positive effect on AddLife earnings per share

* Hepro Group companies have sales of 155 million Norwegian crowns, mainly in Norwegian market