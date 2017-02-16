WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
Feb 16 Addlife AB:
* Oct-Dec net sales 611.5 million Swedish crowns ($69 million)versus 472.1 million crowns year ago
* Oct-Dec EBITA 75.8 million crowns versus 42.1 million crowns year ago
* Proposes 2016 dividend of 1.50 crown per share Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.9117 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.