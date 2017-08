BRIEF-Addnode Group acquires Intrinsys

Aug 1 (Reuters) - ADDNODE:

* ADDNODE GROUP ACQUIRES INTRINSYS, A UK LEADING PROVIDER OF PLM SOFTWARE AND SERVICES

* ADDNODE - INITIAL PURCHASE PRICE FOR ALL SHARES IN INTRINSYS AMOUNTS TO SEK 119 MILLION, SUBJECT TO AN ADJUSTMENT BASED ON ACTUAL LEVEL OF NET CASH AND NET WORKING CAPITAL IN INTRINSYS AT JULY 31, 2017

* IN ADDITION A CAPPED CONDITIONAL PURCHASE PRICE OF SEK 43 MILLION IS PAYABLE IF CERTAIN TARGETS ARE ACHIEVED LINKED TO INTRINSYS OPERATING PROFIT DURING 2017 AND 2018

* TRANSACTION WAS NOT SUBJECT TO ANY CONDITIONS FOR COMPLETION TO OCCUR

* ACQUISITION IS FINANCED THROUGH ADDNODE GROUP'S EXISTING CREDIT FACILITIES

* ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO HAVE A POSITIVE IMPACT ON ADDNODE GROUP'S EARNINGS PER SHARE