March 28 ADDNODE GROUP AB (PUBL)

* HELENA NATHHORST NEW CFO OF ADDNODE GROUP

* HELENA NATHHORST HAS BEEN APPOINTED NEW CFO OF ADDNODE GROUP AB AND WILL TAKE OFFICE BY 27 SEPTEMBER 2017 LATEST

* HELENA NATHHORST IS FOR PAST THREE YEARS CFO OF TERACOM GROUP

* ADDNODE GROUP'S CURRENT CFO JOHAN ANDERSSON WILL TAKE OVER AS PRESIDENT AND CEO OF ADDNODE GROUP MAY 4, 2017 Source text for Eikon:

