March 24 Addnode

* Addnode Group continues European expansion and acquires Dutch company infostrait

* Addnode Group's TechniaTranscat, knowledge company in PLM, acquired infostrait, Dutch PLM and BIM specialist with net sales of 25 million Swedish crowns ($2.8 million)

* Acquisition has no conditions and completion is expected on April 3, 2017

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.8157 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)