BRIEF-Sandvine Corp to be acquired by Vector Capital
* Price per share implies an aggregate fully‐diluted equity value for sandvine of approximately cad $483 million
March 24 Addnode
* Addnode Group continues European expansion and acquires Dutch company infostrait
* Addnode Group's TechniaTranscat, knowledge company in PLM, acquired infostrait, Dutch PLM and BIM specialist with net sales of 25 million Swedish crowns ($2.8 million)
* Acquisition has no conditions and completion is expected on April 3, 2017
* Says Court of Appeals issued its decision on May 26, 2017 regarding co's petition for review of a FCC order - SEC filing