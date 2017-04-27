BA says no evidence global IT outage caused by cyber attack
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
April 27 ADDNODE GROUP AB (PUBL)
* Q1 NET SALES SEK 620.7 MILLION VERSUS SEK 540.8 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 EBITA SEK 53.6 MILLION VERSUS SEK 30.6 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, May 27 British Airways cancelled all its flights from London's two main airports until Saturday evening after a global computer system outage caused massive delays and left planes stuck on runways.