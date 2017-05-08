BRIEF-Argenx receives 2nd preclinical milestone payment in Leo Pharma collaboration
* REG-ARGENX RECEIVES SECOND PRECLINICAL MILESTONE PAYMENT IN COLLABORATION WITH LEO PHARMA
May 8 Addus Homecare Corp:
* Addus Homecare announces first-quarter 2017 results and completion of a new senior secured credit facility
* Q1 earnings per share $0.37
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.34
* For Q1, net service revenues increased 9.7% to $101.6 million from $92.6 million for q1 of 2016
* "we remain on-track to implement our new payroll system in July"
ZURICH, June 20 Nestle said on Tuesday it has acquired a minority stake in U.S. group Freshly, a provider of direct-to-consumer freshly prepared meals, its latest step to improve the health profile of its sprawling portfolio.