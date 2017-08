Aug 2 (Reuters) - Adept Telecom Plc:

* SAYS IT HAS SIGNED £7.3 MILLION CONVERTIBLE LOAN INSTRUMENT WITH BUSINESS GROWTH FUND PLC

* ADEPT TELECOM - PROCEEDS FROM CONVERTIBLE LOAN INSTRUMENT, PLUS £4.7 MILLION OF EXISTING BANK FACILITY, WILL BE USED TO FUND ACQUISITION OF ATOMWIDE LIMITED