BRIEF-Court Of Appeals issued its decision regarding Neustar's petition
* Says Court of Appeals issued its decision on May 26, 2017 regarding co's petition for review of a FCC order - SEC filing
April 4 Adept Telecom Plc:
* Says FY underlying ebitda increase of around 26 pct will be ahead of market expectation of a 18 pct rise year-on-year
* Says FY net borrowings of 15.8 mln stg were 1.3 mln stg lower than consensus market expectations
* Says board recommendation of an increased final dividend of 4.00 pence Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Says Court of Appeals issued its decision on May 26, 2017 regarding co's petition for review of a FCC order - SEC filing
* Digimarc corp files for mixed shelf offering of up to $100 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: