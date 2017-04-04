April 4 Adept Telecom Plc:

* Says FY underlying ebitda increase of around 26 pct will be ahead of market expectation of a 18 pct rise year-on-year

* Says FY net borrowings of 15.8 mln stg were 1.3 mln stg lower than consensus market expectations

* Says board recommendation of an increased final dividend of 4.00 pence