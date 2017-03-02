March 2 Adeptus Health Inc:
* Files for non-timely 10-K - SEC filing
* Adeptus Health-does not expect to complete preparation of
consolidated financial statements for 2016 to be able to file
form 10-K by prescribed due date
* Adeptus Health - co requires additional time to complete
its financial closing procedures
* Adeptus Health - expects to report a net loss for the year
ended December 31, 2016
* Adeptus Health-expects to report $160 – $200 million
non-cash charge for impairment of goodwill, intangible assets
and investments in unconsolidated subsidiaries
* Adeptus Health-expects to report $0 – $285 million
non-cash charge to write down the company’s deferred tax assets
* Adeptus Health-expects to report $27 million charge
related to the write-off of uncollectible receivables
* Adeptus Health - expects to report $40 million charge
related to impact of writing-off uncollectible receivables for
unconsolidated subsidiaries
* Adeptus Health - expects to report $1 million charge
related to a headcount reduction implemented in the fourth
quarter of 2016
* Adeptus Health - expects to report $7 million charge
related to the closure of certain facilities in the fourth
quarter of 2016
