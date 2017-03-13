March 13 Adeptus Health Inc
* Adeptus health inc - on march 7, unit certain of
affiliates entered third amendment amending certain terms of
credit agreement, dated of october 6, 2015
* Adeptus health-amendment provides for additional extension
of credit by bridge lenders in form of separate tranche of term
loans in aggregate amount of $7.5 million
* Adeptus health inc - maturity date of bridge loans is
march 31, 2017 - sec filing
* Adeptus health inc - bridge loans shall bear interest at a
rate equal to base rate plus an applicable margin equal to 10%
per annum
Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2nh4VAN)
